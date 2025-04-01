Man Utd player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Alejandro Garnacho has another stinker and Patrick Dorgu disappoints as Anthony Elanga reminds Red Devils of what they gave away

The Argentine couldn't hit the target with any of his five efforts on goal as his former team-mate made the difference with a stunning solo effort

Anthony Elanga gave Manchester United a brutal reminder of how they failed to appreciate his talent by scoring an incredible solo effort as the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The United academy graduate ran from his own half and made it all the way to the edge of the opposing area before delivering a crisp low finish under Andre Onana to give Forest the lead in the fifth minute.

Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui and Alejandro Garnacho all should have done more to stop the Swede in his tracks, and once Forest got ahead they rarely looked like relinquishing their lead to their toothless visitors. Garnacho provided United's biggest threat in the sense that he kept on trying to make something happen, but kept on losing the ball or shanking shots into either the nearest defender or the stands behind Matz Sels' goal.

In the end the closest United came to scoring was when substitutes Mason Mount and Harry Maguire went close late on, and though it was not a bad performance overall, the defeat deepened the Red Devils' dire season and brought up a 13th loss in the Premier League, further harming Ruben Amorim's side's confidence ahead of Sunday's derby against Manchester City.

GOAL rates United's players from the City Ground...