Man Utd player ratings vs Lyon: Utterly insane! Harry Maguire the hero as ragged yet resilient Red Devils edge Europa League EPIC in extra time with incredible recovery

The defender snatched the crucial goal in a truly thrilling 120 minutes which will go down as one of the club's greatest ever European nights

Football, bloody hell. Alex Ferguson was talking about the 1999 Champions League final then but that magical evening in Barcelona was tame compared to this wild, unpredictable and unforgettable night which saw Manchester United go 2-0 up against Lyon, blow their advantage then fall 4-2 behind in extra-time despite playing with a one-man advantage.

But somehow the Red Devils conjured the spirit of the Camp Nou and scored three times in seven epic minutes to win 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Harry Maguire played the role of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, heading in the critical goal in the 121st minute to avoid penalties and complete the most epic of turnarounds. But only a few minutes earlier the Red Devils had been staring in the face of one of their most embarrassing and infuriating defeats as Lyon came back from nowhere, scoring twice in the space of six minutes through Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico to cancel out Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot's first-half efforts for United.

They then brushed off having Tolisso sent off in the 89th minute and went ahead thanks to a low drive from the brilliant Rayan Cherki in the 104th minute. It looked to be game over when Alexandre Lacazette tucked in a penalty early in the second half of extra-time. But when Manchester United are concerned, it is never over.

United unfurled an impressive banner and let off fireworks before kick off. Ruben Amorim's side then made a booming start. Ugarte tapped them in front after a sweeping move involving Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho. Casemiro and Fernandes - with a lethal volley against the bar - came close to doubling the lead before Dalot finally did so on the stroke of half-time, firing in off the post after a lofted pass from Maguire.

United played with freedom and enjoyment in the second half but crucially failed to kill Lyon off, Garnacho wasting their best opportunity. Lyon looked dead but came alive when United failed to clear the danger in the air and Tolisso nipped in to head past Onana. Just a few minutes later they found the equaliser as chaos reigned around the United area and Nicolas Tagliafico stabbed the ball over the line, Lacazette putting it back in for good measure.

Old Trafford was completely deflated but United were handed a huge advantage when Tolisso was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute for tripping Leny Yoro. And yet they blew it, the excellent Cherki sticking one in the bottom corner after United failed to stop the livewire Malick Fofana. The substitute then earned a penalty in the second half of extra-time after being trod on by Luke Shaw.

When Lacazette scored from the spot a number of United fans gave up and began filing out of the stadium. Those that stayed saw Fernandes reduce the deficit to one goal in the 114th minute but still few believed the comeback was really on. That is, until substitute Kobbie Mainoo curled in an equaliser in the 120th to send Old Trafford potty.

Penalties beckoned but Maguire was having none of it and he headed Casemiro's cross in off the post in the 121st minute to snatch the most remarkable victory and set up a semi-final tie with Athletic Club. And given what took place tonight, United will dare to dream of making it back to Bilbao for the final and of lifting the trophy.

