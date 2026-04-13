Man Utd player ratings vs Leeds: Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez have nightmares as Red Devils suffer shock home defeat despite best efforts of Casemiro & Bruno Fernandes

Senne Lammens (5/10):

Made a good point-blank save from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but couldn't do much about any of the goals and wasn't on the same page as his defenders.

Noussair Mazraoui (4/10):

Got routinely done by Okafor down his flank while he failed to stop the Swiss forward's shot and gave the ball away in dangerous areas.

Leny Yoro (3/10):

Had a rotten first half, being bullied in the air by Calvert-Lewin for the first goal, giving the ball away leading to the second and then losing it again in a dangerous area before Martinez saved his blushes.

Lisandro Martinez (4/10):

Struggled in the air and was partly culpable for the second goal. Made amends with his goal-saving tackle on Tanaka, only to leave his team with 10 men for most of the second half for his silly tug on Calvert-Lewin's hair.

Luke Shaw (6/10):

The only defender to leave the game with some dignity. Booked for cynically hauling down Jayden Bogle.