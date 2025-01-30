Man Utd player ratings vs FCSB: Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho must stay! Academy stars pave way for Red Devils to clinch Europa League knockout spot as Diogo Dalot also shines

The homegrown duo were crucial to Ruben Amorim's side collecting a fifth consecutive European win to take their place in the last 16

There are four days left in the January transfer window and when it shuts on Monday Manchester United better make sure that Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are still at the club. The homegrown duo both starred as Ruben Amorim's side demonstrated their quality to overpower FCSB 2-0 and take their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League without having to resort to a unwanted play-off tie.

United looked the better team from the off in Bucharest but couldn't take their chances, with Mainoo surprisingly blazing over with a glorious chance from close range. Garnacho and Amad Diallo were summoned from the bench after a goalless first half and the winger should have broken the deadlock when he hit the post. Bruno Fernandes then also bothered the woodwork before United found the breakthrough, Mainoo teeing up Diogo Dalot to tap in at the far post on the hour-mark.

Garnacho and Mainoo, who inspired United to win the FA Youth Cup three years ago, then combined to get the all-important second goal, after the hosts' striker Daniel Birligea had smashed the crossbar with a lethal effort.

So after failing to win any of their first three games, United picked up a fifth consecutive Europa League victory which saw the finish third in the standings, ending as the only unbeaten side in the competition. Full steam ahead to Bilbao...

