Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: They only had 10 men! Bruno Fernandes drops a stinker and Joshua Zirkzee blows his chance to shine as Red Devils fall to damaging home defeat despite one-man advantage

Manchester United were deservedly booed off the pitch as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to an Everton side who played the vast majority of the game with 10 men. Idrissa Gueye's bizarre sending off for snapping at his team-mate Michael Keane gave United the perfect advantage but they completely blew it, falling behind to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stunning long-range hit then failing to react.

Everton had made such a strong start that United barely managed to get out of their own half for the first 10 minutes. But the visitors shot themselves in the foot in a truly remarkable turn of events which saw Gueye sent off in the 13th minute for striking Michael Keane in the face. Gueye vented his fury at Keane just after Casemiro had fired a shot on goal in United's first attack of the game, shoving the defender and twice raising his arms to his face before goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened. 

It was a very rare instance of a player being sent off for confronting a team-mate, reminiscent of Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer's infamous scrap in Newcastle's defeat against Aston Villa 20 years ago which saw both players dismissed. And yet, the Toffees responded to the setback in the best way possible, continuing to harry United and taking the lead with a brilliant strike from Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, who beat Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro before arrowing into the top corner from outside the area.

United dominated the play but were completely toothless and unimaginative. Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo each fired wide in the first half while Fernandes' threatening shot was tipped over by Pickford. Ruben Amorim changed things in the second half but United still lacked creativity and, worst of all, belief.

The weekend's results gave them the opportunity to climb into fifth in the Premier League table but instead they are left stranded in 10th and it feels like they are back to square one, all the progress of their positive results in October and early November going out the window.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-EVERTONAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (5/10):

    Question will be asked of his failure to stop Dewsbury-Hall's shot but it had real power and direction on it. He didn't have to do much else given how Everton sat off once in front.

    Matthijs de Ligt (4/10):

    Struggled in the early stages amid Everton's bright start. Backed away from Dewsbury-Hall instead of trying to close him down. Was then too cautious, not capitalising on the man-advantage by stepping forward.

    Leny Yoro (4/10):

    Should have done more to stop Dewsbury-Hall, getting a foot to the ball but then letting his opponent win it back to score. Otherwise defended pretty well and played on the front foot in the second half. 

    Luke Shaw (4/10):

    Struggled to contain Iliman Ndiaye in the early stages. Tried to support the attack in the second half but his crossing wasn't good enough.

  • Manchester United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Noussair Mazraoui (4/10):

    Struggled to make much happen at right wing-back, making just one memorable move down the flank before being taken off at half-time.

    Casemiro (4/10):

    A flat performance, not disrupting Everton's play as he needed to and missing the target with a decent sight of goal. Removed shortly after being booked.

    Bruno Fernandes (3/10):

    A very poor performance by his usual high standards. Made little effort to stop Dewsbury-Hall in his tracks, another sign of the risks of playing him in the deeper role. His passing was also sloppy and he couldn't inspire United when he needed to, firing a good opportunity over the bar in the second half.

    Patrick Dorgu (4/10):

    Didn't get at Everton enough and on the one occasion he got in a good position - a brilliant one at that - he fluffed his lines and fired wide of the near post. Taken off for Dalot.

  • Manchester United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    He at least looked determined to make a difference and provided some spark but didn't pack his shooting boots, slicing a good opportunity well wide.

    Joshua Zirkzee (4/10):

    Had the chance to make his mark while Sesko is out but was largely toothless. Took until the 80th minute to have his first shot although he did at least have a flurry of late attempts, twice being denied by Pickford.

    Amad Diallo (6/10):

    Had a couple of good dribbling moments but was isolated in the first half in the attacking midfield role. Combined better with Mbeumo when restored to wing-back.

  • Manchester United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Mason Mount (6/10):

    Gave the team some urgency and bite going forward and was unlucky not to equalise.

    Kobbie Mainoo (5/10):

    Another opportunity wasted to endear himself to Amorim as he made very little happen.

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Gave the team a bit more balance but rarely looked like making a difference.

    Ruben Amorim (4/10):

    Playing Mazraoui and Dorgu as wing-backs did not work but the fact that his team lost at home to 10 men speaks of a much bigger malaise. 

