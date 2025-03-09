Man Utd player ratings vs Arsenal: Bruno Fernandes is back to his best! Captain's fabulous free-kick earns deserved draw as Alejandro Garnacho finds another gear

The Portuguese gave the Red Devils hope of a heroic win against the Gunners, but the battling draw was still a pleasing result for Ruben Amorim's side

Manchester United exceeded expectations with a gutsy, battling display to earn a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday. Ruben Amorim's side ceded the ball to their visitors and allowed them most of the chances, but they took the lead through Bruno Fernandes' sizzling free-kick on the stroke of half-time in the latest reminder of the captain's talismanic quality.

United missed a couple of chances to double their lead, as Noussair Mazraoui's volley was brilliantly saved by David Raya while the goalkeeper also got in the way of Joshua Zirkzee's backheel. The Red Devils eventually caved in to the visitors' waves of pressure when Declan Rice struck, although they could have snatched the victory at the death, the colossal Raya just about keeping out a shot from Fernandes.

