Man Utd planning Old Trafford tribute to late Stone Roses star Mani following death aged 63
Man United to pay tribute to Mani after passing aged 63
A Mancunian by birth and life-long United fan, Mani will be honoured by a few words and music prior to Monday’s top-flight clash, a club source has said as per reports by The Sun.
The Stone Roses’ famous track This Is The One continues to be played at Old Trafford each matchday prior to kick-off, reflecting the band’s importance to the club and local Manchester culture, and the song's place within the stadium will now hold particular poignancy after the passing of one of the band’s much-loved members. He was also previously a member of fellow rock band Primal Scream.
Mani’s passing comes almost exactly two years on from the passing of his late wife Imelda from bowel cancer. He had lived in Heaton Moor, Stockport since 1991 and has received many touching tributes from friends, family and fans alike.
Mani and the Roses’ close ties with United will remain, beginning with a touching tribute on Monday, where the club will pay their respects to one of their own.
'Part of his DNA' - United to honour Mani on Monday
A Manchester United club source stated: “There will be some words and music as a tribute during the build-up to kick-off including the usual playing of This is the One — but on this occasion with added poignancy.”
United said in a statement after his passing: “The club was part of his DNA and he was proud to be Red.”
Mani’s brother Greg posted on Facebook: “On behalf of myself and my family I would like to say a massive thanks for all the messages and tributes to RKid. RIP Gaz.”
Mani was a huge Manchester United fan
A true Red Devils fan, Mani once expressed his love for the club and how United was in his blood. He added that he hoped the Stone Roses would be associated with United, Old Trafford and the club as a whole, which has undoubtedly become a reality and will remain this way following the untimely news of his passing.
“I’m a Manc and support United,” Mani said. “It was pre-ordained because all my family are Reds, my dad is a nuts fan.
“I always wanted the Roses to be associated with United and the terraces.”
Tributes to continue after Mani's untimely passing
Tributes have poured in from close friends such as Liam Gallagher of Oasis, who was informed of Mani’s death ahead of it becoming public earlier this week.
A source close to the family said: “Mani’s death has rocked everyone.
“Noel and Liam Gallagher were phoned before the news of his passing was made public.
“They’re on tour in South America and were informed by telephone. Likewise with the Stone Roses and Primal Scream. It’s an incredibly sad time and everyone is shocked.”
Liam shared his tribute to Mani on X: “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani. My hero. RIP.”
The Stone Roses said on their official X account: “RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for.”
While Primal Scream bassist Simone Butler wrote on Instagram: “Truly in shock at this. An incredible loss to everyone who knew and loved him. The moment you met Mani you loved him. The most brilliant and wickedly sharp sense of humour and the biggest heart and generosity. The smile in that first pic was so absolutely him. He called me his Scorpio bass sister. My heart is breaking for his boys, family and loved ones. Was meant to see him tomorrow in Manchester.
“A terrible and sad loss. An amazing person, so so loved by everyone all over the world X just heart-breaking.”
