Evening only! Man Utd outcasts including Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho ordered to train AFTER 5pm when rest of Red Devils squad has already left

Five Manchester United outcasts have been asked to train after 5pm at Carrington, once Ruben Amorim and the rest of the first-team squad have left the facilities. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have been deemed surplus to Amorim's needs ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and are free to leave the club this summer.

Can train after 5pm once first-team players leave

Man Utd take on Leeds on July 19 in Stockholm