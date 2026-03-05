Man Utd's defensive injury woes could get even worse as video shows full-back limping badly as he exits stadium after Newcastle loss

The United manager didn't hide his disappointment with the defeat and the missed opportunity to punish a 10-man Newcastle side. He emphasised that the squad came with high expectations after their recent strong performances.

"Yeah, disappointed obviously, bitterly disappointed. It hurts tonight. We definitely came here in good shape, looking to get something from the game, if not win the game, and the way it panned out is obviously very disappointing and there's no two ways about that," said Carrick, quoted by the club's official website.

"Football's football and there's things that happen in the game, sometimes go with you, sometimes go away from you but there are certain things we've got to do. Of course, we can be better, we can be an awful lot better. We've put ourselves in a good position, in a decent position with the performances and the results we've had, so yeah, tonight hurts."