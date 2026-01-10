Man Utd need much more from Matheus Cunha - but must resist urge to give Marcus Rashford another chance

Cantona is one of the most beloved footballers in United's history, with only a select few matching him for pure entertainment value. Comparisons with the Frenchman only put unnecessary pressure on Cunha, but in fairness to Berrada, at the time, they didn't seem that far-fetched.

United forked out £62.5 million ($84m) to sign the Brazil international, who was undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League last season. Cunha's haul of 21 goal involvements was remarkable given Wolves' struggles near the foot of the table, and his individual brilliance ultimately kept the club in the division for an eighth successive year.

His arrival generated a much-needed feeling of excitement among the Old Trafford faithful after United finished 15th in the table, just one place above Wolves. Indeed, there hadn't been a match-winning forward of his ilk on the red side of Manchester since Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cunha appeared to understand United's core values right from the off.

"This is the dream come true," he said in his first in-house interview. "For me, no one else is like United." When asked to name the player he idolised in his youth, Cunha added: "[Wayne] Rooney was the No.10 and he gave everything. He tackled, he pressed, he fought. That kind of energy - I try to bring that to my game."

But we have only seen glimpses of the Cantona and Rooney magic in Cunha's first six months with the Red Devils. The 26-year-old has not done enough to live up to his price tag or to deserve being mentioned in the same breath as those United legends, and now, there are fears he could soon be added to the long list of flop signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There have even been calls for United to bring Marcus Rashford back from Barcelona after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, which is a testament to Cunha's inconsistency. Between now and May, he must recapture the unwavering confidence of his Wolves days, or else see his place in the starting XI come under serious threat.