Man Utd told Matheus Cunha would relish being 'main man at a giant club' as ex-Brazil international lauds 'incredible' Wolves striker

Former Brazil international Julio Baptista has praised "incredible" Wolves striker Matheus Cunha and believes he would love being Man Utd's main man.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-Brazil star believes Cunha would be ideal for Man Utd

Wolves striker is being linked with Red Devils

Brazilian has scored 14 PL goals this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱