Man Utd make contact with Bundesliga manager as potential long-term successor to Ruben Amorim

United have begun tentative background work on their next permanent appointment, with reports emerging from Germany that the club have made contact with Dortmund head coach Kovac. According to Sky Sport in Germany, the 54-year-old tactician has been identified as a strong candidate to fill the void left by Ruben Amorim's departure, as the club looks to transition from caretaker stewardship to a long-term solution.

The United hierarchy, specifically through technical director Christopher Vivell, maintains a "short line" of communication with Kovac. Vivell, who knows the German market intimately, is believed to be a driving force behind the inquiry. United have reportedly "inquired about Kovac’s situation," signalling that they are seriously considering him for the vacancy at Old Trafford.

Kovac is currently enjoying a robust stint with Dortmund, where his contract runs until 2027 following a recent extension. However, United’s proactive approach suggests they are casting a wide net for experienced European coaches who can bring discipline and structure back to the club. The report indicates that Kovac is firmly on the shortlist, with his disciplinarian style appealing to decision-makers looking to steady the ship after a turbulent period.