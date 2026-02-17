Man Utd & Liverpool given ‘dangerous’ Christian Pulisic transfer advice as USMNT star is told why Premier League return could work

Quizzed on whether Pulisic should be looking to stay put or explore other options, ex-USMNT star Ramos - speaking via an online casino - told GOAL: “It’s hard to tell. Let’s not forget that Milan is not a small club. This is a traditional team, historically one of the biggest clubs in the world. Of course there is always a desire to go back to the EPL because the EPL is the best league in the world. There is an attraction there.

“There is also the part where you can’t blame the players. If there is a big difference in money and he feels like this is a good thing for him and his family, then it is something he is going to have to take. Looking at it without thinking about all of those things, I think he’s in a good spot in Milan - he makes a difference there, he’s an important player, in a great league and at a huge club. I’d like to see him stay there.”

Pressed further on whether Pulisic would fancy another shot at the Premier League, with some heavyweight outfits being credited with interest, Ramos added: “If you are talking about a club that is really putting a foot forward and has the ball, not talking about a bottom-of-the-table EPL team, then that could be a good scenario because Christian Pulisic in the final third is a dangerous player. I think where he could get into a bit of an issue is if he’s middle-of-the-table down in a team that is sort of holding and countering - that’s not necessarily his game.”