'How long does this go on for?!' - Man Utd legend Wes Brown warns 'The United Strand' he might have to get out-of-control afro braided after Nottingham Forest draw sets viral sensation back to square one
Who is 'The United Strand'?
Ilett is a United fan who goes by the username 'The United Strand' on social media platforms. He took a vow in October 2024 - after Amorim was appointed as United's new head coach - that he would not cut his hair until his favourite club won five matches on the bounce. Ilett now has a full-on afro as the Red Devils are yet to hit that mark.
Amorim's side came close to achieving the feat after they beat Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive Premier League matches last month, but the streak ended after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Forest. Therefore, 'The United Strand' is now back to square one as his wait for a haircut continues.
United legend Brown issues warning
Now, former United star Brown has issued a warning to the social media sensation, telling AccOdds: "I like the banter. It’s funny because the other day my daughter showed me. When you’re thinking of five games on the bounce to win it sounds fairly straightforward. That can be done. That’s what I love about the game. Regardless of the results some fun can come from it. But is he going to get it cut? How long does this go on for? How many teams have done five in a row in the league? Even from last season. It’s probably harder than you think. He might have to get it braided."
Brown also gave his honest thoughts on United's latest performance, adding: "Against Forest, they were punished for a small lapse in concentration but they will learn from that. They have to keep focus, because you will get punished in the Premier League if you don`t."
Beckham told to cut Ilett's hair
Another former Red Devils star, Nani, has urged club legend David Beckham to cut Ilett's hair if United actually manage to register five wins in a row. Ahead of the Forest clash, Nani had told Covers.com: "If that means that Man Utd is winning, I want him to cut his hair. We need two more games and I believe it's going to happen because of the way we've been playing. I think it’s deserved. Man Utd just need to be very, very disciplined during the next two games, staying humble and working hard. It doesn’t need to be 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 is enough. I think after he cuts his hair then everything will change and we will look forward. I think he’d like a legend to cut his hair and I think David Beckham should do it, he’s had plenty of practice. He'd be perfect!"
United aim to get back to winning ways
United dropped to eighth in the Premier League table following their draw against Forest. Amorim will now go back to the drawing board to fix their defensive issues which led to the team conceding twice against a struggling Forest side. They will be back in action on Saturday as the Red Devils face Thomas Frank's Tottenham in a difficult away fixture.
