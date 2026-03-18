Man Utd to cut ties with Joshua Zirkzee?! Striker instructs agent to engineer Old Trafford exit ahead of summer window

Expectations were sky-high when Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna, but the dream has rapidly turned into a nightmare for the 24-year-old. The striker has found Premier League starts impossible to come by in 2026, managing a measly 28 minutes of action across the calendar year so far, with a recent benching against Aston Villa serving as the final straw.

The constant instability behind the scenes at Manchester United has reportedly taken its toll on the player’s morale. Reports from TuttoSport suggest that Zirkzee feels "discouraged and saddened" by his current standing in the squad, having failed to see the turnaround he expected following the managerial shifts at the club. The lack of game time has already seen him fall out of favor with the Netherlands national team, further fueling his desire to secure a fresh start.