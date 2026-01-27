Getty Images Sport
Man Utd flop Antony speaks out after shocking emotional outburst on Real Betis bench as he denies 'disrespecting' the club
Cameras capture dugout meltdown
The incident occurred during Real Betis's painful trip to Mendizorroza on Sunday, where they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Alaves in La Liga. It was a dismal evening for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, and the frustration was most evident in the actions of the former Manchester United forward.
According to Marca, the 24-year-old had forced himself to play through pain to help a squad ravaged by absences. The winger had missed the Europa League trip to Thessaloniki in midweek due to an ongoing pubis issue but made himself available for the domestic clash. However, he appeared off the pace and lacked sharpness during his time on the pitch, leading to his withdrawal.
The situation escalated in the second half. Shortly after Toni Martinez scored for the hosts to make it 2-0, Pellegrini opted for a triple substitution in the 59th minute. Upon arriving in the dugout, the player could not hide his fury. Cameras captured him aggressively kicking clothing on the floor before throwing his gloves down. Further footage showed him with his hands on his face, seemingly on the verge of tears, in a display of raw emotion that drew significant attention.
Winger issues late-night statement
Amid speculation about the nature of his outburst, the forward took to Instagram on Monday night to address the situation. In a short statement posted to his Story, he clarified that his anger was inspired by inner frustration rather than disrespect towards his manager or teammates.
"We are in a key moment of the season and the most important thing is Betis," the winger wrote. He directly addressed the viral footage, explaining: "The images from the last match reflect competitiveness and self-demand, never a lack of respect for the club or the group.
"We remain united, working hard and focused on our objectives."
Antony battling injury woes
The context surrounding the anger is crucial. Marca noted that the player's fury seemed directed entirely at his own performance rather than the decision to substitute him. Having pushed through his physical issues to participate, his inability to influence the game positively clearly took a toll.
The Brazilian has been dealing with pubis problems, which had prevented him from travelling for the previous match. His determination to not miss the appointment in Vitoria backfired as he struggled to find his rhythm, culminating in the scenes on the sideline.
A painful night for Pellegrini
The overarching frustration for the player was compounded by a bad result for his team. The defeat was described as one where "it was not the team's match", with the collective performance reflecting a "bad night" for the club.
While the immediate aftermath was dominated by the images from the bench, the player has moved quickly to shut down any narrative of division. With the team entering what he described as a "key moment," the focus will now turn to his recovery and whether he can channel that "self-demand" into better fortunes on the pitch.
