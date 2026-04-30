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Man Utd's Elliot Anderson transfer dream over? Key reason emerges as to why Red Devils will step away from £120m England midfielder
Red Devils baulk at valuation
United have identified the 23-year-old as a primary target for their upcoming midfield rebuild, but a significant gap in valuation has stalled progress. According to reports from ESPN, Forest have set a £120 million price tag on the England international, a figure United believe is vastly inflated. While the club has funds available, the hierarchy is reluctant to engage in a financial battle with rivals City, which would likely drive the cost even higher and deplete their overall budget.
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Strategic funding through sales
Under their new sporting leadership, United are determined to maintain a disciplined transfer framework that relies heavily on offloading existing squad members. ESPN further reports that the club hopes to cover the cost of their primary midfield acquisition using £80m to £90m generated from player departures. By funding their top target this way, the hierarchy intends to leave the majority of the remaining budget intact to secure a second midfielder, a new left winger, and potentially reinforcements at centre-back or full-back.
Forest firm on market benchmark
Forest justify their steep valuation by pointing to the £115 million Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo as a market precedent for elite young midfielders. The club views Anderson as an indispensable asset who is under contract until 2029 and set for a prominent role in England’s upcoming World Cup campaign. This stance has already seen United cool interest in other targets who entered talks with City, as the Old Trafford outfit prioritises players who fit within their revised financial and tactical projects.
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Europa League semi-final test
Anderson remains focused on continental success as Forest host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. His performance in this high-profile clash could further solidify City’s interest, while United begin exploring more affordable alternatives such as Carlos Baleba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Sandro Tonali.