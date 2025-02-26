More Man Utd discipline issues?! Ruben Amorim sends ominous message after Alejandro Garnacho stormed down tunnel following substitution in Ipswich win as coach admits people will 'make Marcus Rashford connection'
Ruben Amorim has said he will speak to Alejandro Garnacho about leaving the pitch after being substituted in Manchester United's win over Ipswich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentina forward reacted angrily to being substituted
- Winger sacrificed after Dorgu red card
- Garnacho previously disciplined by Amorim