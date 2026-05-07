AFP
Man Utd director steps down as Ineos era enters new phase with administrative shake-up
Brailsford departs Man Utdboard
Brailsford has officially stepped down from his position as a director at Old Trafford, per Independent. A filing published by Companies House confirmed that his directorship ended on April 30. The 62-year-old had held the role since February 2024. His appointment came shortly after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the club through Ineos. Brailsford played a central role during the early phase of the new regime. He conducted an extensive audit of the club’s football operations both before and after Ratcliffe’s investment, helping shape the initial strategy of the ownership group at Old Trafford.
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Administrative shift reflects changing responsibilities
The decision reflects a shift in Brailsford’s responsibilities within the wider Ineos sporting structure. Reports in June suggested his day-to-day involvement at United would be reduced. His departure from the board allows him to focus again on his broader role as Ineos director of sport. In that position he oversees multiple projects across the group’s sporting portfolio, including cycling.
During his time working closely with United, Brailsford maintained a visible presence around the club. He regularly attended matches and training sessions while acting as Ratcliffe’s representative during the early months of the new ownership era.
Part of a wider structural transition
Brailsford’s time as a director coincided with a turbulent transitional period for the Red Devils. During his only full season on the board, the club finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final. Despite those difficulties on the pitch, the Ineos leadership focused on identifying areas requiring structural improvement. Brailsford played a significant role in analysing the club’s football operations and highlighting areas that needed modernisation.
His departure from the board of directors is believed to be the next stage of the restructuring. With tenured specialists now in several executive roles, the need for his direct supervision at the club has diminished.
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United push forward under the new structure
United’s administrative reshuffle comes at a time when the club are showing signs of progress on the pitch. The team currently sit third in the Premier League and have already secured qualification for the Champions League with three matches remaining. Although Brailsford no longer holds a directorship, his influence remains part of the wider Ineos sporting project. The latest structural changes suggest the ownership group are now moving into a more stable phase as United attempt to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.