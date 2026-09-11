AFP
VIDEO: 'You're the reason people don't sign!' - Man Utd legend Darren Fletcher hits back at 'abusive' fan after Champions League win
Fletcher intervenes following post-match hostility
Following Manchester United's 4-0 Champions League triumph over Sabah at Old Trafford, tensions flared outside the stadium. First-team stars bypassing the waiting crowds near the team buses sparked an angry reaction from a section of the fanbase.
One individual allegedly hurled abuse at the departing squad for their refusal to stop. This prompted Fletcher, the club's current Under-18s head coach and a man with 342 appearances for the Red Devils, to step in and directly address the hostility.
'You are the reason people don't sign'
Footage circulated on social media captured the 42-year-old marching over to the offending supporter to condemn their behaviour. "Hey listen, it doesn't matter, you can't speak like that," the Scot told the individual.
Pointing directly at the fan, Fletcher added: "You are the reason people don't sign, you are the reason people don't sign."
The former midfielder's firm stance was immediately backed by other supporters in the vicinity. As Fletcher walked away, the surrounding crowd erupted into cheers and chanted "legend, legend" in appreciation of his intervention.
Industrial-scale autograph harvesting causes concern
While former defender Patrice Evra previously revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson famously scolded his squad for ignoring supporters on a pre-season tour, the modern landscape has shifted. Professional autograph hunters have become a growing nuisance at Old Trafford in recent years.
The club has reportedly grown frustrated with the industrial scale of autograph harvesting, where individuals harass players solely to sell signed memorabilia for profit. This ongoing issue has understandably made current stars more hesitant to engage with crowds post-match.
On the pitch, United enjoyed a flawless return to European action. First-half strikes from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko, followed by a Lisandro Martinez finish, secured a comfortable victory over the Azerbaijani newcomers.
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial Manchester derby looms for the Red Devils
The Red Devils have no time to dwell on Thursday's off-pitch distraction as they quickly pivot back to domestic duties, as a highly anticipated Manchester derby awaits on Sunday. The squad must now translate their ruthless European form into a massive Premier League clash against their fiercest local rivals.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting