Man Utd in danger of falling further behind WSL elite after slow start to summer transfer window leaves Red Devils at risk of being engulfed by improving middle class

The Red Devils had a mixed season last year. Reaching another cup final, just their third since the women's team was reinstated in 2018, was a big positive, as was a run to the Champions League quarter-finals on their debut in the main competition. However, a fourth-placed finish in the WSL means United will be without European football for the new campaign, having come up a disappointing nine points shy of the division's top three.
This summer is a big one, then, when it comes to making up that ground to Manchester City, who just ended a 10-year wait for a WSL crown and added an FA Cup triumph to it for good measure; Arsenal, only a year removed from Champions League glory; and Chelsea, who were still able to lift the League Cup in what was their most disappointing season in seven years. United have shown they can beat all of these teams over the years, but doing so consistently has so far eluded the club.
And yet, while Arsenal continue to wow all with their transfer business, City subtly add to their title-winning team and Chelsea near a solution to their striker woes, United have been concerningly quiet in this transfer window - and all while those behind them, most notably London City Lionesses, have been anything but.