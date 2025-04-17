Manchester United Lione Europa LeagueGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'Man Utd make us want to claw our eyes out' - Red Devils fans see the best and worst of Ruben Amorim's side in 'most absurd game ever' following chaotic ending to Europa League victory against Lyon

Manchester UnitedManchester United vs LyonLyonEuropa League

Manchester United bottled a two-goal lead to Lyon before going down to a two-goal deficit and clawing back to a 5-4 win, and fans can't believe it.

  • Man Utd go from 2-0 to 2-4 against Lyon
  • Claw back with an insane comeback
  • Win 5-4 with three goals in seven minutes
