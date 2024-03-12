Kobbie Mainoo Casemiro Manchester United 2023-224Getty Images
James Hunsley

Man Utd star Casemiro praises 'complete player' Kobbie Mainoo and makes bold future prediction for teenage sensation

Manchester UnitedKobbie MainooCasemiroPremier League

Casemiro has hailed fellow Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo a "complete player" and has tipped him to be a mainstay for many years to come.

  • Mainoo enjoying stellar breakout season
  • Casemiro hails youngster as "complete player"
  • Boldly claims starlet will be at club for "next 15 years"

