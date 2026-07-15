‘Get one’ - Man Utd given Bradley Barcola & Desire Doue transfer advice by 1999 Treble winner as superstar PSG forwards register on Premier League radars

United will be back at European football’s top table next season, with Michael Carrick shaking sleeping giants from their slumber. His reward for delivering a third-place finish in 2025-26 has been the signing of a two-year permanent contract.

Having returned the Red Devils to elite continental competition, the challenge now is to build on those foundations. Ambitious plans are being drawn up at Old Trafford - with a stunning new 100,000-seater stadium ready to be constructed.

‘Project 150’ has been unveiled, with United making no secret of the fact that they want to savour title celebrations in Premier League and WSL action before reaching a landmark birthday in 2028.