Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal says he's 'no longer bothered by cancer' and is getting 'fitter and fitter' in positive health update
Legendary Dutch football figure Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is no longer affected by cancer following a period of successful medical treatment. The 73-year-old, known for his outspoken personality and managerial excellence across Europe, gave an optimistic health update during his appearance on Dutch television.
- Van Gaal was diagnosed with prostate cancer
- Has successfully recovered from the illness
- Insisted that he is getting fitter every day