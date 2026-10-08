Man Utd rival Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Christian Kofane as transfer race intensifies

United have emerged as the latest Premier League club interested in signing Leverkusen forward Kofane. SportBildreports that the Old Trafford club has joined the race for the 20-year-old striker. Arsenal are also in the hunt for the Cameroon international alongside long-term suitors across Europe. The intense interest comes as top sides look to bolster their attacking options with young talent.

Kofane has attracted attention across the continent following an impressive breakthrough period. His potential availability has alerted several major clubs seeking a physical centre-forward.