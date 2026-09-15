Antonio Conte to Man Utd? Former Napoli boss emerges as shock contender to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

Conte’s managerial sabbatical could be cut short, with United reportedly considering a move for the experienced Italian tactician, as per Corriere della Sera. Old Trafford chiefs are quietly keeping their options open should they decide to move on from current manager Carrick.

The potential decision comes following a highly disappointing opening to the new Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have picked up a mere four points from their first four fixtures, raising immediate questions about the team's trajectory.

Despite Carrick successfully securing Champions League qualification after replacing the sacked Ruben Amorim last January, senior figures are tempted by Conte. The sheer appeal of an experienced, proven winner is said to be tempting the hierarchy.