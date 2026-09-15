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Antonio Conte to Man Utd? Former Napoli boss emerges as shock contender to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford
Red Devils weigh up manager move
Conte’s managerial sabbatical could be cut short, with United reportedly considering a move for the experienced Italian tactician, as per Corriere della Sera. Old Trafford chiefs are quietly keeping their options open should they decide to move on from current manager Carrick.
The potential decision comes following a highly disappointing opening to the new Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have picked up a mere four points from their first four fixtures, raising immediate questions about the team's trajectory.
Despite Carrick successfully securing Champions League qualification after replacing the sacked Ruben Amorim last January, senior figures are tempted by Conte. The sheer appeal of an experienced, proven winner is said to be tempting the hierarchy.
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Serial winner eyed for Old Trafford
According to the same report, Conte currently sits at the very top of United’s list of potential targets. The Italian’s elite pedigree makes him an incredibly attractive proposition for a demanding board.
The timing remains deeply awkward given that Carrick signed a new, long-term contract only months ago. That fresh deal runs all the way to June 2028, meaning any sudden dismissal would require a significant change of heart from the club's leadership.
For Conte, any return to the dugout would strictly depend on the offer. The report stresses that the ex-Juventus boss will only end his break for a major club with a project that matches his ambitions.
Juventus complications add further drama
The managerial developments in England also create an awkward situation for Juventus. Current Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti finds himself under intense scrutiny following a remarkably poor start to the domestic season.
Juve have painfully endured their second-worst league start in eight years, placing immediate pressure on the dugout. Although Spalletti remains contracted in Turin until June 2028 and received public backing this week, a vocal section of the support would welcome their former coach back.
Conte has been entirely out of work since May when he terminated his Napoli contract a year early. His continued availability presents a constant talking point for major clubs struggling across Europe.
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High stakes ahead in coming weeks
All eyes will now be fixed on Carrick to see if he can engineer an immediate turnaround in both performance and results. United's upcoming fixtures will undoubtedly prove crucial in deciding whether the board retains patience or pursues a drastic change.
Meanwhile, Conte remains in no rush to jump straight back into management without the absolute right guarantees. If the Red Devils choose to make a concrete approach, convincing the Italian will require a highly compelling long-term pitch.
For now, Carrick retains his hard-earned position. However, the looming shadow of an available elite coach ensures the pressure at Old Trafford will remain at an absolute maximum.
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