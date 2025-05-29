Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho gamble: Red Devils risk watching homegrown winger become world star away from Old Trafford as they go all in on Ruben Amorim

The Red Devils are selling their most exciting prospect in a decade on the whim of the coach - but what if the Portuguese proves to be the wrong man?

The last time Manchester United achieved their worst Premier League points total, supporters looked to the club's youth academy for hope. They found it in Alejandro Garnacho, who fired the young Red Devils to FA Youth Cup glory with seven goals, including two in the final against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Two years later, Garnacho did it again, but this time in the senior FA Cup, scoring alongside his old academy team-mate Kobbie Mainoo to sink Manchester City at Wembley.

Garnacho and Mainoo had been the only positive stories of another wretched campaign in 2023-24, when United registered their worst league finish in 34 years, though Garnacho took more of the limelight thanks to his show-stopping moments, which included braces against West Ham Chelsea and Aston Villa as well as his sensational bicycle kick at Everton, which won the Premier League's Goal of the Season award.

But after another dismal season for United where they earned their lowest points total in Premier League history and posted their worst league finish since being relegated in 1974, Garnacho is no longer a source of hope. He has instead become the scapegoat for the team's problems and is being hounded out by Ruben Amorim.