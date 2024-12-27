Man City to lose wonderkid James McAtee?! Frustrated midfielder open to January move as Premier League rivals circle

AFPMitchell FrettonMan City to lose wonderkid James McAtee?! Frustrated midfielder open to January move as Premier League rivals circleJ. McAteeManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueManchester City are preparing for a battle to keep wonderkid James McAtee in January as clubs from across Europe elevate their interest. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcAtee drawing interest from across Europe Frustrated with lack of game time under GuardiolaCity preparing for battle to keep him in January Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱