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Man City bring former academy star back in £10m deal and immediately send him on loan
City secure Charles return
City have officially brought former academy goalkeeper Charles back to the club from Wednesday in a package worth up to £10 million. The 20-year-old shot-stopper, who originally joined Wednesday in 2021 after progressing through the academy at City, has signed a contract that ties him to the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031. However, the Premier League giants immediately sanctioned a season-long loan move to Championship side QPR to further aid his development.
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Goalkeeper relishes Etihad homecoming
Returning to familiar surroundings has filled Charles with immense pride, particularly as he understands first-hand how committed City are to nurturing young talent. The goalkeeper believes that securing a temporary switch to West London represents the perfect step for the progression of his career at a competitive level.
Charles told club media: "To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family. I know first-hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future. City take the development of young players very seriously so I know that my loan to QPR will only help me grow and improve as a player too. I'll now give everything I can for a successful season in the Championship before hopefully returning to Manchester a better goalkeeper."
Championship loan suits development
After wrapping up a busy transfer process, Charles has immediately shifted his focus toward securing the No.1 spot in Julien Stephan's squad. The goalkeeper, who clocked up 21 appearances for Wednesday last term, emphasised the vital importance of playing regular first-team football at his age.
Charles added to the official QPR website: "The past few days have been quite busy, but to finally be here with a target to play this season at Champ level, it's something I've been wanting to do. It fits my stage in my career right now. There's nothing better than playing games, especially when you're young."
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Championship test awaits Charles
Charles now faces significant pressure in the English second tier to prove he can become a long-term successor at City. QPR will provide an ideal platform for the keeper, who already boasts 12 senior caps for Northern Ireland, as they look to rebuild after finishing 15th in the Championship last season. With the summer transfer window remaining active, an impressive start to the campaign will be absolutely crucial for the young star.
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