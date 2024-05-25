'He's a bit quiet at the moment' - Man City star Phil Foden reveals his dad AND brother are Man Utd fans

Getty ImagesJack McRae'He's a bit quiet at the moment' - Man City star Phil Foden reveals his dad AND brother are Man Utd fansPhil FodenManchester CityManchester UnitedFA CupManchester City vs Manchester UnitedPhil Foden has revealed his dad and brother are Manchester United fans ahead of the City star's FA Cup final clash against their rivals.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFoden reveals family are Man Utd fansCity star aiming to win back-to-back FA CupsFoden aiming to win Euros with EnglandArticle continues below