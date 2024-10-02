Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man City star Matheus Nunes arrested in Spain for stealing mobile phone in bathroom of a Madrid nightclub

Manchester CityM. NunesPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was reportedly arrested in Spain on charges of theft last month.

  • Nunes arrested in Madrid in September
  • Taken into custody on theft charge
  • Snatched the phone of a 58-year-old man
