Man City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savio on five-year deal after sensational season at Girona

GettyAditya GokhaleMan City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savio on five-year deal after sensational season at GironaSavioManchester CityPremier LeagueGironaTroyesLaLigaTransfersManchester City have completed the signing of Savinho from Troyes after his spectacular break-out loan season at Girona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City complete signing of SavioJoins from Troyes on a five-year dealHad a break-out season with GironaArticle continues below