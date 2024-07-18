Savio Man City GFXGetty
Man City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savio on five-year deal after sensational season at Girona

Manchester City have completed the signing of Savinho from Troyes after his spectacular break-out loan season at Girona.

  • Man City complete signing of Savio
  • Joins from Troyes on a five-year deal
  • Had a break-out season with Girona
