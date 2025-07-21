Tino Livramento Jules Kounde Newcastle BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Man City rule out Tino Livramento move as Pep Guardiola considers move for Barcelona full-back Jules Kounde after selling Kyle Walker to Burnley

Manchester City
V. Livramento
J. Kounde
Barcelona
Newcastle
Premier League
LaLiga
Transfers

Manchester City have reportedly ruled out a summer move for Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, despite needing a new right-back following Kyle Walker’s departure to Burnley. Pep Guardiola is instead considering Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, although a deal looks difficult at the moment. City are now focused on player exits, but could still act if the deal for Kounde is deemed possible.

  • Man City won’t move for Livramento this summer

  • Citizens now targeting Barcelona's Jules Kounde
  • Barcelona hope to renew Kounde’s contract soon
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below
SGFOF Logo

Which club are you most excited to see at the Singapore Football Festival?

SGFOF Logo
288 Votes
Three giants. One city. One epic showdown. Arsenal, Newcastle & AC Milan take over Singapore this July — don’t miss it
Be Part of the Action