Ruben Dias confirms split from Maya Jama as Man City star releases furious statement insisting he didn't cheat on Love Island presenter after being quizzed by his 85-year-old grandfather

He said the rumours had become impossible to ignore after they began affecting his personal life and family. The defender explained that constant reports and online gossip had reached a point where even his elderly relatives were being exposed to the allegations, prompting him to respond publicly.

Dias wrote on Instagram: "I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not. Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.

"A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn't cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.

"The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way. I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only. But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always one has to betray the other in order for a relationship to end."





Instagram / @rubendias



