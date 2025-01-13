Newcastle United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Man City ready to let Kyle Walker leave for absolutely nothing despite year to run on his contract, as AC Milan circle

K. WalkerManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueSerie AAC Milan

Manchester City will allow Kyle Walker to leave the club for free amid strong interest from AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City will allow Walker to leave for free
  • Current contract valid until 2026
  • AC Milan favourites to sign Walker
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱