Goal.com
Live
Man City Real Madrid GFXGetty
Gill Clark

Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola gets his tactics wrong AGAIN in the Champions League as Nico O'Reilly run ragged by Fede Valverde-inspired Blancos

The Cityzens have a mountain to climb in the Champions League after slumping to a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guardiola raised eyebrows with his team selection in the Spanish capital and saw his team simply swept away by Los Blancos, with Fede Valverde stealing the show for the hosts with a brilliant first half hat-trick.

Manchester City actually started the game strongly, with Jeremy Doku looking a real threat down the left flank, but were undone by two goals in seven minutes that put Real Madrid in charge of the tie by the half-hour mark. Thibaut Courtois' long ball forward to Valverde caught out Nico O'Reilly, allowing the Uruguayan to charge towards goal. Gianluigi Donnarumma came steaming out of his goal but could only watch in dismay as the Real Madrid midfielder touched the ball around him before poking into an empty net.

Valverde went on to add his second after good work from Vinicius Jr down the left. The Brazilian's pass took a nick off Ruben Dias and fell for Valverde to stride forwards and power a low shot across goal and past Donnarumma. There was more misery for City just before half-time as Valverde completed his hat-trick in some style. The midfielder touched the ball over Marc Guehi and then confidently slotted home to make it a miserable opening 45 minutes for the Cityzens.

Guardiola brought on Tijjani Reijnders for Savinho for half-time but the change had little impact and Real Madrid ought to have made it 4-0 early in the second half. Another long ball forward saw Vincius Jr running through on goal and brought down by Donnarumma for a penalty. The Brazilian dusted himself down to take the kick but was denied as Donnarumma dived to his left to block.

More changes followed as Guardiola sent on Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush in a bid to try and find at least one goal to take back to the Etihad Stadium. Courtois saved well from O'Reilly in the closing stages but City couldn't find a way past the Belgian goalkeeper and head back to Manchester with their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MAN CITYAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (5/10):

    Came flying out of his goal for the opener but didn't quite time it right and then pulled his hand away, allowing Valverde to slot home. Brought down Vinicius for a penalty at the start of the second half but made amends by stopping the spot-kick.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (4/10):

    Was bulled by Vinicius at times and was poor on the ball. Still doesn't look comfortable at right-back. 

    Ruben Dias (6/10):

    Was a little unlucky for the second goal but a far from commanding performance. Put in a vital challenge to deny Vinicius at the start of the second half.

    Marc Guehi (5/10):

    Made his Champions League debut against Real Madrid and found it tough going at the Santiago Bernabeu. Could only watch in horror as Valverde flicked it over him for his hat-trick.

    Nico O’Reilly (4/10):

    Really struggled throughout the game. Badly caught out for the opener and was nowhere near Valverde for his second either. Thought he'd pulled one back in the second half but was denied by Courtois.

    • Advertisement
  • Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodri (6/10):

    Has been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout this season but didn't impress at the Bernabeu as City were overrun and outnumbered in midfield.

    Bernardo Silva (5/10):

    Had one chance on the half-volley but that was about it. Captained the side again but offered very little in the way of leadership and was taken off midway through the second half.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MAN CITYAFP

    Attack

    Savinho (4/10):

    Found it tough going up against Ferland Mendy and cut a frustrated figure throughout. No real surprise to see him hooked at half-time.

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Also made his Champions League debut and looked a little overwhelmed at the Bernabeu. Created one good chance in the second half but was then substituted.

    Jeremy Doku (6/10):

    Caused chaos in the opening minutes but then found himself regularly up against three defenders as Madrid sensed the danger and snuffed it out.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Another frustrating night for the City striker. Saw very little of the ball and couldn't make an impact on the rare occasions when he did have it.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Came on at half-time for Savinho. Had one deflected shot that didn't trouble Courtois.

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (5/10):

    Started on the bench and only came on for the last 20 minutes.

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    Brought on as City searched for a way back into the tie. Had one shot on goal from a free-kick but it was straight at Courtois.

    Omar Marmoush (N/A):

    Only given the last 10 minutes.

    Pep Guardiola (4/10):

    Raised eyebrows with his unbalanced team selection, naming an attacking line-up but leaving out Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki. Then saw his team simply swept away and seemed to have little answer from the bench. His team have a mountain to climb now to continue in the competition.

Premier League
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
0