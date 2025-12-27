Citeh forest ratingsGetty
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Rayan Cherki does it again! Maverick Frenchman rescues vital victory for Pep Guardiola's side with late winning strike and assist

Rayan Cherki underlined his status as the Premier League's signing of the season by rescuing all three points for Manchester City after they were put to the test by a stubborn and dangerous Nottingham Forest but eventually left with a crucial 2-1 victory. Cherki set up the opening goal for Tijjani Reijnders to make it seven assists for the season, the joint-highest along with Bruno Fernandes.

Reijnders strike came at the start of the second half following an even first period that lacked goalmouth action. And it led to a flurry of chances for both sides. Cherki almost doubled the lead but was thwarted by a brilliant save from John Victor in the Forest goal, who also denied Phil Foden. 

But Forest found their way back into the game with a stunning breakaway move which saw them twist their way through the visitors and Omari Hutchinson getting on the end of a cutback from the excellent Igor Jesus.

The game resembled a basketball game for the final half-an-hour but City snatched an eighth successive win in all competitions thanks to Cherki, who is looking like an absolute steal at just £34m.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the City Ground...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-MAN CITYAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Made two saves. One was an easy take from Elliot Anderson's free-kick, the other nearly led to a goal as he spilled Neco Williams' shot at the feet of Nicolo Savona but he blazed over. Flapped at a cross but got away with it.

    Matheus Nunes (5/10):

    His attacking play lead to a couple of half chances but was caught out, along with half the City team, for the equaliser as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus got the better of him. To be fair to him, it was a brilliant team move.

    Ruben Dias (5/10):

    Played on the edge as he picked up a first-half booking and nearly got a second early in the second half. Didn't command the defence properly when Forest broke to level.

    Josko Gvardiol (6/10):

    Struggled to handle Jesus in the first half and was dragged across the box for the equaliser by Forest's intricate play. On the plus side his ambitious attacking play set Cherki on his way to set up the opening goal and he got the assist for the Frenchman's winner.

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    A tough afternoon for the youngster. Put to the test by Forest's wide players, getting a booking for fouling Savona and losing Hutchinson for the equaliser.

    • Advertisement
  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (5/10):

    Didn't influence the game and was at a loss to stop Forest's wave of attacks in the second half.

    Nico Gonzalez (5/10):

    Struggled with the pace of the game and looked knackered by the end of it. Got dribbled past by Gibbs-White when Forest broke to equalise.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Looked to arrive more in the box rather than control the play and it paid off as he scored although it meant City could not contain Forest for several spells.

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (9/10):

    Magnificent and utterly decisive. Provided a beautiful assist, was denied by a fingertip save from John Victor moments later and then grabbed the three points with an unstoppable low strike.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Couldn't get much space due to the presence of Nikola Milenkovic and sent his one promising opportunity into the stands.

    Phil Foden (7/10):

    Combined well with Cherki to open up Forest and was denied by a fabulous save from Victor.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (6/10):

    Gave City more potency when he replaced Reijnders, testing Victor with an effort from a tight angle.

    Nathan Ake (N/A):

    Replaced Cherki in the 89th minute to get the result over the line.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    It was his side's weakest performance for several weeks but they got the job done thanks to Cherki.

Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
0