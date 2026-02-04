Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Bring on Arsenal! Omar Marmoush double gives Pep Guardiola's side another Wembley trip as impressive James Trafford frustrates hapless Magpies in Carabao Cup semi-final

James Trafford made the most of a rare outing by producing two top-notch saves in the first half to further frustrate Eddie Howe's side, who have now lost their last 11 away games against City.

Howe made three changes at half-time and one of paid off as Anthony Elanga scored a fine individual effort just after the hour-mark, getting his first goal for Newcastle since his £55m move from Nottingham Forest.

City dropped their intensity in the second half but their minds were probably already on their showdown with Arsenal at Wembley, which will be their 22nd trip to the home of English football under Guardiola. The coach brought on Erling Haaland and Rodri to make sure Newcastle didn't get more comfortable and his side could have added to the scoreline late on, with the Norwegian twice going close.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...