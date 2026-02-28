Goal.com
Man City Leeds GFXGOAL
Sean Walsh

Man City player ratings vs Leeds: Who needs Erling Haaland? Antoine Semenyo & Rayan Cherki dazzle as Pep Guardiola's men close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal thanks to a 1-0 win away at Leeds United on Saturday. Leeds were unbeaten in their previous 25 evening games at Elland Road but they saw that run snapped by a City side who were without Erling Haaland, who pulled out of the fixture with a minor injury.

Leeds ought to have broken the deadlock inside three minutes. Marc Guehi fell under a challenge from Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the halfway line, but a foul wasn't given and the hosts broke at pace. Brenden Aaronson's cross for an unmarked Calvert-Lewin was stabbed wide.

Many more half-chances went begging for Leeds until another golden one came on a swift counter attack, with Gianluigi Donnarumma standing tall to keep out Aaronson, who may have been offside when breaking the last line. Almost immediately down the other end, Karl Darlow pulled off two fine instinctive saves in quick succession to deny Nico O'Reilly.

With the final kick of the first half, City went in front. Rayan Cherki's delicious ball between the lines found Rayan Ait-Nouri, who put a low cross on a plate for Antoine Semenyo to tap in.

After the break, City twice went close through Omar Marmoush, tapping wide at the front post from another low delivery before stumbling a shot wide after Ruben Dias' initial effort rolled all the way to the back stick. Darlow then made a top save to claw away a Guehi header from a corner.

Leeds rediscovered their intensity in their push for a late equaliser, and nearly found it when Jaka Bijol nodded narrowly wide from a deep corner. But that was as close as the hosts came as Pep Guardiola's men held on to take three precious points back to the Etihad.

GOAL rates City's players from Elland Road...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Came up with a couple of fine saves when City were under the cosh.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Leeds targeted Nunes with their press early doors but they couldn't maintain that intensity and he was allowed to breathe more as the game wore on.

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    Took charge at the back after City became overwhelmed with Leeds' intensity.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Couldn't handle the threat of Calvert-Lewin at all in the first half. Like Nunes managed to get a grip of proceedings when Leeds sat off a bit more.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (8/10):

    Had an evening where you can understand why he moonlights as a winger. Danced his way down the flank and Leeds fans were fearful every time he made his way up the pitch.

    Midfield

    Rodri (6/10):

    Couldn't cope with Leeds' press, but was able to haul himself off the canvas once that relented to deliver a fine passing display.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Similarly found himself chasing shadows when the hosts were at their lung-bursting best, but that mattered little come full-time.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Crashed the box during periods of the game where City were struggling to make inroads. Linked up nicely with Cherki and Ait-Nouri down the left. Subbed with an injury.

    Rayan Cherki (8/10):

    Afforded a free role between midfield and attack, drifting his way between the lines and picking the passes which unlocked the Leeds defence, including Semenyo's goal in first-half stoppage time. Taken off for Ake late on.

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (8/10):

    Grabbed his sixth goal for City with a proper poacher's effort, tapping in after Ait-Nouri's low cross pierced the Leeds six-yard box.

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    Couldn't get into the first half at all, while after the break squandered a couple of gilt-edged chances. Didn't make the most of a rare Haaland absence. Subbed for Savinho.

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (5/10):

    Came on for Marmoush. Was somehow even less of a threat than the Egyptian.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Replaced the injured O'Reilly. Brought some energy at a time where City were lagging a bit.

    Nathan Ake (N/A):

    On for Cherki for the final knockings.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    City struggled early on but stuck to their guns and their gameplan helped get them over the line in a tricky away fixture.

