Kyle Walker Manchester City 2023-24
Man City boss Pep Guardiola provides Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker injury updates ahead of crunch Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola revealed whether Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are fit to start against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash.

  • Guardiola's update on Walker and Ake
  • Rodri could be back in the lineup
  • Man City were held to a 3-3 draw in the first leg

