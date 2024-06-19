'Bigger stain than any financial rule break' - Man City mercilessly mocked by fans after announcing Noel Gallagher's 'Rugrats' handwriting will appear on shirts in 2024-25 Champions League & cup games Manchester CityChampions LeagueFA CupEFL Trophy

Manchester City will wear special jerseys in cup competitions next season with Noel Gallagher's handwriting on them, much to the amusement of fans.