Man City & Man Utd set to kick off Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga as Everton prepare themselves for opening bids

Imago ImagesAditya GokhaleMan City & Man Utd set to kick off Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga as Everton prepare themselves for opening bidsJarrad BranthwaiteEvertonPremier LeagueManchester CityManchester UnitedTottenhamTransfersEverton are preparing to receive opening transfer bids from two Premier League giants for in-form defender Jarrad Branthwaite.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd and Man City interested in BranthwaiteEverton may have to sell due to economic issuesTottenham also believed to be interested in the defenderArticle continues below