Man City set low price tag for Nathan Ake - but defender rejects chance to join Premier League strugglers

Ake has also attracted interest from three other Premier League clubs, namely Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, who are monitoring the 30-year-old's situation at the Etihad Stadium. Reports have also emerged that Barcelona have also shown interest in the City star, despite being cash-strapped. The Catalan giants are looking for a replacement for Andreas Christensen, who is out with a long-term injury.

Ake would bring versatility that Flick’s Barcelona squad currently lacks. Comfortable both as a left-sided centre-back and at left-back, he offers tactical flexibility at a time when fixture congestion is beginning to affect the Spanish champions. That adaptability is especially valuable for a side operating with a thin defensive unit and limited rotation options.

However, any move for Ake would almost certainly need to be structured as a loan, given the Catalan club's ongoing financial challenges. While City are more keen on a permanent sale, the relationship between the clubs and the respect Guardiola commands in Barcelona could play a role in facilitating discussions.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!