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Man City, Liverpool & Arsenal all 'closely monitoring' £70m Lewis Hall as Premier League giants consider summer move for Newcastle star
European sides join race for Hall
While the Premier League trio leads the domestic interest, a report from CaughtOffside reveals that Hall's reputation has also spread across the continent. Scouts from RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and several top La Liga clubs have reportedly been keeping tabs on the defender. This surge in attention follows a standout performance against Barcelona in the Champions League, a match that many believe served as a turning point in the 21-year-old's career by elevating him to elite status.
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Newcastle firm on 'not for sale' stance
Despite the growing list of admirers, Newcastle’s hierarchy remains steadfast in their desire to keep the defender in the North East. Eddie Howe considers Hall a vital part of his long-term project and the report suggests that the club has excluded him from any potential transfer exit, even as they look to balance the books to meet financial regulations. The Magpies are reportedly prioritising the sale of fringe players to raise funds rather than sacrificing a player they view as a future pillar. To further ward off interest, Newcastle are preparing a new contract with a significant pay rise and long-term commitment for the former Chelsea man. A lucrative renewal would serve as a clear signal to suitors that negotiations are simply not on the table.
A record-breaking price tag?
Prying him away from St. James' Park will likely require a monumental, potentially record-breaking fee for a full-back. Market experts suggest that any initial conversations would have to start at a strict minimum of £65–70 million, and even that might not be enough to tempt the Magpies' board into the negotiating room. Because Hall's current deal ties him to the club until the summer of 2029, Newcastle hold all the leverage and face absolutely zero pressure to cash in. The player's rapidly growing reputation, combined with his tactical versatility and homegrown status, has only inflated that massive price tag.
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Yamal rematch awaits
While Hall's future promises to be a major summer transfer saga, his immediate focus remains on Newcastle's crucial trip to Spotify Camp Nou. With their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona poised at 1-1, the defender will be eager to impress on the big stage and keep teenage sensation Lamine Yamal quiet once again.
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