Man City reach £17m Enzo Maresca agreement with Chelsea as Italian coach prepares to succeed Pep Guardiola

While Maresca had departed his role at Chelsea on January 1, he remained legally tied to the West London club under the terms of his existing contract. This necessitated complex negotiations between the two Premier League giants. After several rounds of talks, a breakthrough was finally reached, with the reigning champions agreeing to a substantial financial package to resolve the situation.

According to Sky, City and Chelsea have agreed a compensation package worth around £17 million to buy out the remainder of the Italian's deal. The £17m settlement clears the final hurdle for the Move, allowing the 46-year-old to officially assume his duties at the Etihad.

For Chelsea, the fee represents a significant financial boost as they look to move on from a tumultuous managerial period.