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Man City reach Elliot Anderson agreement with Nottingham Forest as midfielder prepares to complete big-money transfer after World Cup
Anderson undergoes City medical in USA
The deal for the highly-rated midfielder has moved rapidly despite his ongoing international commitments. Anderson is currently away on international duty with England, competing at the World Cup, but the logistical hurdles of a transfer have not slowed the process down. According to official club communications, Anderson has completed a medical in Kansas while with the Three Lions squad.
While the physical examinations are now out of the way, the finishing touches on the move will be put on hold until the tournament concludes. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England. This suggests that while all major hurdles have been cleared, the official unveiling in a City shirt will have to wait until the player's summer schedule allows for a trip to the North West.
Reinforcing Maresca's midfield engine
City’s move for Anderson signifies their intent to maintain a dominant squad under the guidance of the coaching staff, including the recently appointed Enzo Maresca. The club expressed their support for the player's current endeavours, stating: "In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course."
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic young midfielders in the English top flight. His arrival at the Etihad will add further depth and energy to a midfield that already boasts some of the world's finest talent, ensuring City remain the team to beat in domestic and European competitions.
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