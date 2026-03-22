Man City face defensive shake-up as key player joins Marc Guehi in missing Carabao Cup final against Arsenal

Dias has been ruled out of City's Carabao Cup final clash against Arsenal after suffering a hamstring injury. The centre-back was forced off at half-time during the club's recent Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, and despite hopes of a quick recovery, he has failed to prove his fitness in time for Sunday’s showdown. The injury is a recurring nightmare for the 28-year-old, who has been plagued by similar issues throughout the 2026 campaign. Dias had already missed eight matches at the start of the calendar year and was left on the bench for the recent Premier League meeting with West Ham as a precaution. His absence leaves a leadership vacuum in a City side still reeling from their European disappointment.