Getty Images Sport
Man City in contact to bring Pedro Porro back from Spurs
City target Spurs defender
According to AS, City have initiated contact regarding a summer transfer for Porro. The club are preparing for a massive transition, looking to appoint Maresca after ending an incredible 10-year era under Guardiola.
While City missed the Premier League title over the last two seasons, they secured a domestic double before the campaign's end, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Conversely, Spurs endured a chaotic campaign, miraculously avoiding relegation on the final day under Roberto De Zerbi.
- Getty Images Sport
Porro shines in turbulent season
Porro has been a rare bright spark for the north London side during a turbulent period. This season, he accumulated 3,923 minutes over 47 matches, contributing two goals and six assists across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups.
His standout performances included a goal and an assist during a 4-2 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Although Tottenham have a contract with the defender until the end of June 2028, they face a monumental task to convince him to stay. De Zerbi views him as an essential piece of his rebuilding project moving forward.
Viana leads the pursuit
The Manchester giants are no strangers to Porro, having previously owned the player before selling him to Sporting CP. The right-back built a stellar reputation in Portugal. This success was heavily monitored by Hugo Viana, the current sporting director at City, who knows the player perfectly from their time together in Lisbon.
With ongoing issues on the right flank, the club have moved swiftly to position themselves advantageously. However, Spurs have set a firm starting price for their prized asset. Any potential suitor must pay an initial £50 million to prise him away from London this summer.
- Getty Images Sport
What happens next?
As the transfer window opens, City will likely intensify their pursuit of Porro to finalise a deal before the World Cup begins. Tottenham must now decide whether to cash in on the £50m valuation or force their star man to honour his lengthy contract. The coming weeks will be crucial as Maresca begins his squad overhaul in Manchester, while Spurs desperately attempt to retain their most reliable performer.