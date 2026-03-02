Man City contact Borussia Dortmund star over possible returns but German giants plot new contract talks to fight off growing interest

Pep Guardiola has long been an admirer of the technical profile that Nmecha offers, and the Catalan coach has been following the player's development closely throughout the current season. With City always on the lookout for homegrown talent to bolster their squad depth, the Germany star represents an attractive proposition. However, the interest from England has sparked concerns within the corridors of power at the Westfalenstadion, particularly as other key figures in the squad face uncertain futures ahead of a pivotal summer period.

The situation has drawn a stern warning from former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann, who believes Dortmund must act quickly to prevent a mass exodus of their top talent. Speaking on the current climate at the club, Didi Hamann recently issued a warning towards BVB: "Dortmund have to be careful that an atmosphere doesn't develop where players try to leave the sinking ship as quickly as possible." This sentiment reflects growing anxiety that Dortmund’s stars, including Nico Schlotterbeck and Nmecha, could be tempted by more lucrative offers from abroad.